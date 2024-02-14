russian police are recruiting Ukrainian schoolchildren to educational institutions of the russian federation. This is reported by the Center of National Resistance, UNN reports.

Details

The National Resistance Center notes that in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, russians are agitating schoolchildren to enter universities in russia.

In particular, the russian ministry of snternal affairs issued an order to recruit Ukrainian eleventh-graders as police officers of "district police departments of the russian federation" in the temporarily occupied territories - the post says.

It is noted that the occupiers promise the children scholarships and continued service in the ministry of internal affairs system in the territory of the russian federation.

