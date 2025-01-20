Occupants advance near 4 settlements, Ukrainian Armed Forces regain two positions - DeepState

Terrorists have advanced near several settlements. This is reported by DeepState, UNN reports.

Details

The operational situation in various parts of the frontline remains tense. Ukrainian defense forces successfully regained control of positions in the areas of Makhnovka and Zelenivka.

At the same time, the enemy intensified its efforts in other areas. Enemy troops advanced in the areas of Terny, Dvorichna, near Kolodyazy and Slovianka.

Recall

According to the General Staff, the Defenders are making efforts to disrupt the invaders' offensive plans and deplete their combat potential.

Within 24 hours, the enemy launched 24 air strikes, dropping 34 drones, used 961 kamikaze drones, and fired over four thousand times at Ukrainian settlements and positions.

