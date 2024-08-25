The United States and the United Kingdom are actively supporting Ukraine in its offensive operations by providing satellite imagery and intelligence on the Kursk region after the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) launched an offensive. This was reported by The New York Times with reference to American officials, UNN reports .

Details

This information was key for Ukrainian troops, allowing them to track the movements of Russian reinforcements that could attack Ukrainian positions or cut off their possible retreat.

According to some sources, as the Ukrainian Defense Forces strengthen their control over the western part of Russia, the risk of overloading the logistics chains and air defense systems of the Ukrainian Armed Forces increases. The deployment of additional forces to Kursk could also weaken Ukraine's positions on the eastern fronts.

Washington has expressed concern about the possibility of Ukraine's long-term retention of the seized territories, but a Pentagon spokesman told the NYT that Kyiv is likely planning to strengthen its positions on Russian territory to create a buffer zone.

U.S. officials emphasize that the Ukrainian offensive was carefully planned, but the success of the operation exceeded initial expectations. Ukraine was able to take advantage of Moscow's slow reaction, which allowed it to act more flexibly and effectively.

