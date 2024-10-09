Number of wounded from rocket attack on port infrastructure rises to 11 - RMA

The number of wounded as a result of Russian rocket fire in Odesa region has increased to 11 people. This was reported by the head of the Odesa RMA, Oleh Kiper, UNN reports .

Details

Seven of them are in serious condition.

Doctors are providing all the necessary medical care to the victims who were injured as a result of the attack on the region's port infrastructure.

Recall

Today, the enemy attacked port infrastructure again, hitting a civilian container ship flying the Panamanian flag. This attack confirms the ongoing threat to trade routes and security in the region.

People were injured as a result of the shelling.

