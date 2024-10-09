Kuleba reports on the consequences of Russia's attack on port infrastructure: 6 dead, 9 wounded

Six people were killed and nine injured as a result of a recent terrorist attack on the region's port infrastructure with a ballistic missile. This was reported by the Vice Prime Minister for Reconstruction of Ukraine - Minister of Development of Communities and Territories of Ukraine Oleksiy Kuleba, UNN reports.

Details

According to the information, all the victims are Ukrainians, they are currently receiving medical care, five of them are in serious condition.

The attack also damaged a civilian vessel flying the Panamanian flag, the container ship Shui Spirit. This is the third foreign vessel to be attacked in the last four days, which is a matter of serious concern to the international community.

Kuleba emphasized that Ukraine remains a guarantor of food security and called for active actions to stop the terror.

Add

According to Oleh Kiper, head of the Odesa RMA, the number of victims has increased to 6.