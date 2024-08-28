ukenru
Number of payment terminals increased by more than 7.1% - NBU

Number of payment terminals increased by more than 7.1% - NBU

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 14340 views

In the first half of 2024, the number of POS terminals in Ukraine increased by 7.1%, and the number of card acceptance points by 7.3%. The number of issued payment cards increased by 3% to 118.8 million, and the number of active cards increased by 2% to 52.7 million.

The number of active pos-terminals in retail and service networks also increased by 7.1%, and the number of payment card acceptance points increased by 7.3%, UNN reports with reference to the NBU.

"The number of active pos-terminals in the trade and service network in June increased by 7.1% (to 480.6 thousand units) compared to January, and the number of sales and service points that accept payment cards increased by 7.3% (to 495.4 thousand units). 

Since the beginning of the year, the ATM network has hardly changed and amounted to 15.9 thousand ATMs," the NBU wrote.

In the first half of 2024, the number of payment cards issued in Ukraine increased to 118.8 million, which is 3% more than in January of this year.

At the same time, the number of cards used monthly for spending transactions also grew: the number of active cards increased by 2%, from 51.6 million in January to 52.7 million in June.

Recall

In 2023, almost 8 million card transactions worth more than UAH 6 billion were registered , and Ukrainians made about 90.0% of non-cash transactions via contactless cards. 

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

Economy

