Number of payment terminals increased by more than 7.1% - NBU

"The number of active pos-terminals in the trade and service network in June increased by 7.1% (to 480.6 thousand units) compared to January, and the number of sales and service points that accept payment cards increased by 7.3% (to 495.4 thousand units).

Since the beginning of the year, the ATM network has hardly changed and amounted to 15.9 thousand ATMs," the NBU wrote.

In the first half of 2024, the number of payment cards issued in Ukraine increased to 118.8 million, which is 3% more than in January of this year.

At the same time, the number of cards used monthly for spending transactions also grew: the number of active cards increased by 2%, from 51.6 million in January to 52.7 million in June.

In 2023, almost 8 million card transactions worth more than UAH 6 billion were registered , and Ukrainians made about 90.0% of non-cash transactions via contactless cards.