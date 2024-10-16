NSDC's Center for Countering Disinformation explains the pause in the launch of Russian "Shaheds"
Kyiv • UNN
Russia has resumed massive launches of Shahed-type attack drones after a short break. According to the head of the National Security and Defense Council's Central Intelligence Center, this is due to a strike on a drone base that disrupted the logistics of Russian operations.
Head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine Andriy Kovalenko explained the pause in the Russia's launch of Russia's Shahed-type attack drones in Ukraine, UNN reports.
Details
"The Russians launched many (Shahed-type attack drones - ed.), but before that they took a short break to accumulate them, as there was a strike on the Shahed base, which somewhat disrupted their logistics of operations," said Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, on Telegram.
Recall
In Ukraine, the night of October 14 passed without "Shaheds" for the first time in 48 days.