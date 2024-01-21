Novatek plant suspends all technological operations after drone attack on marine terminal in Russia - media

An attack by Ukrainian drones has suspended the work of the Russian Novatek plant in the Baltic port of Ust-Luga. Bloomberg reports with reference to Novatek's information, UNN informs.

According to Novatek, the gas condensate processing plant in Ust-Luga has suspended all technological operations. No one was injured.

The complex processes gas condensate into crude oil, jet fuel and gas oil, and ships petroleum products to foreign markets. According to Novatek, the company processed almost 7 million tons of gas condensate in 2022. Condensate is a by-product of natural gas and oil production.

Earlier, UNN reportedthat the attack on the marine terminal in Ust-Luga, Russia, was a special operation of the Security Service of Ukraine. Drones were used to hit the target.

Earlier it was reportedthat a Novatek terminal caught fire in the port of Ust-Luga in the Leningrad region of Russia.

Sources told a UNN journalist that Ukrainian intelligence attacked the Russian plant "Shcheglovsky Val" in Tula, where Pantsyr anti-aircraft missile systems are manufactured.