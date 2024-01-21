Novatek plant suspends all technological operations after drone attack on marine terminal in Russia - media

ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 94259 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 110910 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 140683 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 138022 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 176447 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 171691 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 283111 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178215 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167216 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148839 views

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

March 2, 05:19 AM • 106997 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

March 2, 05:34 AM • 88308 views
Shelling in Kherson region: one person killed, 10 wounded

March 2, 06:19 AM • 40860 views
Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

March 2, 07:01 AM • 62936 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 50212 views
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

11:46 AM • 94264 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 283111 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 250685 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 235801 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 261087 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 50212 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 140684 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 106854 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 106845 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 122941 views
Novatek plant suspends all technological operations after drone attack on marine terminal in Russia - media

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 30383 views

An attack by Ukrainian drones suspended the operation of the Russian Novatek plant in the Baltic port of Ust-Luga. The plant processed almost 7 million tons of gas condensate in 2022.

An attack by Ukrainian drones has suspended the work of the Russian Novatek plant in the Baltic port of Ust-Luga. Bloomberg reports with reference to Novatek's information, UNN informs. 

Details 

According to Novatek, the gas condensate processing plant in Ust-Luga has suspended all technological operations. No one was injured.

The complex processes gas condensate into crude oil, jet fuel and gas oil, and ships petroleum products to foreign markets. According to Novatek, the company processed almost 7 million tons of gas condensate in 2022. Condensate is a by-product of natural gas and oil production.

Earlier, UNN reportedthat the attack on the marine terminal in Ust-Luga, Russia, was a special operation of the Security Service of Ukraine. Drones were used to hit the target.

Recall

Earlier it was reportedthat a Novatek terminal caught fire in the port of Ust-Luga in the Leningrad region of Russia.

Sources told a UNN journalist that Ukrainian intelligence attacked the Russian plant "Shcheglovsky Val" in Tula, where Pantsyr anti-aircraft missile systems are manufactured. 

Tatiana Kraevskaya

War

