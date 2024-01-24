Novak Djokovic reaches Grand Slam semifinals for the 48th time

The 10-time tournament winner defeated Taylor Fritz 7-6(3), 4-6, 6-2, 6-3 after a four-set battle on Tuesday. Thus, the 36-year-old Serb remains on track for his eleventh title at the first Grand Slam of the year.

For the eleventh time, Djokovic reached the semifinals in Melbourne with a 7-6 (7-3), 4-6, 6-2, 6-3 victory over American Taylor Fritz in the quarterfinals of the Australian Open.

This is Joker's 48th semifinal at a major tournament.

I suffered a lot in the first sets. It was very hot, physically and emotionally exhausting. It will be tough in the semifinals, both are in great shape - Djokovic said in an on-court interview.

The first set looked intriguing. Both players held their serve well, not allowing their opponent to break, and the Serbian did not take advantage of any of the eight break points in this game. At 6-5, Fritz had two set points, but did not use them. Djokovic forced a tiebreaker, which he won 7-3.

In the second set, the American tennis player made his first breakthrough, which was enough to win the set 6-4.

At the beginning of the third set, the ATP leader demonstrated a series of service aces and added break points. In the fourth set, the Serbian managed to break to make the score 4-2, and after an immediate re-break, he scored another to make the score 5-3.

It should be noted that Djokovic has won all nine of his matches against Fritz. So far, he has always won the title when he reached the semifinals. Djokovic's main rival is Spanish Wimbledon champion Carlos Alcaraz, who will play Alexander Zverev in the quarterfinals on Wednesday.

