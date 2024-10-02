Not true: military denies information about alleged use of RSAB-9000 bomb by Russian armed forces in Vovchansk

The RSAB-9000 bomb requires a Tu-160 strategic bomber, but no movement of the respective aircraft has been recorded, the Kharkiv operational and tactical group said, UNN reports .

The information about the alleged use of an RSAB-9000 bomb by the Russian occupation forces in Vovchansk is not true.

This munition requires a suitable carrier, which could theoretically be, for example, a Tu-160 strategic bomber, but no such aircraft have been observed moving. The munition used was a lighter weight and less powerful one, the explosion of which was used by propagandists to create a “spectacular” picture - said Colonel Vitaliy Sarantsev, spokesman for the Kharkiv operational and tactical group.

He added that such messages could be part of an information war aimed at demoralizing the Ukrainian Armed Forces. A representative of the OTU “Kharkiv” noted the need for information hygiene in order not to spread fake messages from Russian propagandists and play along with the enemy.

Reference

The Defense Express military portal reported that enemy information resources were spreading information that an RSAB-9000 vacuum bomb (a high-powered non-nuclear munition) was allegedly used in Vovchansk.

Recall

British intelligence reports weakening of Russian positions near Vovchansk. The Ukrainian Armed Forces recaptured an aggregate plant, which may facilitate a further counteroffensive in the north of the city.