Norway to allocate over $600 million to support Ukraine

Norway will increase its support for Ukraine by NOK 7 billion in 2024. This is more than 600 million dollars. This was reported by VG, and reported by UNN.

Details

As explained by Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre, 6 billion kroner of this amount will be spent mainly on air defense. Another billion will be spent on other civilian support.

Thus, the total amount of Norwegian aid to Ukraine will reach 22 billion kroner in 2024.

Ine Eriksen Søreide , Chair of the Norwegian Parliament's Foreign Affairs Committee, emphasized that increased support is absolutely necessary and absolutely right.

Addendum

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has already thanked Norway for its contribution to the support of the Defense Forces on his page in X.

I am grateful to the Norwegian government for the decision to increase support for Ukraine by $600 million this year. (...) It is very important that most of these funds will be used to strengthen Ukraine's air defense, which is our highest priority to protect lives. We appreciate Norway's continued support, understanding of our urgent needs and readiness to stand by us at a crucial time - the head of state said.

Recall

