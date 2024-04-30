Norway to allocate over $600 million to support Ukraine
Kyiv • UNN
Norway will increase its support to Ukraine by NOK 7 billion ($600 million) in 2024, of which NOK 6 billion will be allocated to air defense and NOK 1 billion to other civilian support, bringing the total amount of Norwegian assistance to Ukraine in 2024 to NOK 22 billion.
This was reported by VG, and reported by UNN.
Details
As explained by Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre, 6 billion kroner of this amount will be spent mainly on air defense. Another billion will be spent on other civilian support.
Thus, the total amount of Norwegian aid to Ukraine will reach 22 billion kroner in 2024.
Ine Eriksen Søreide , Chair of the Norwegian Parliament's Foreign Affairs Committee, emphasized that increased support is absolutely necessary and absolutely right.
Addendum
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has already thanked Norway for its contribution to the support of the Defense Forces on his page in X.
I am grateful to the Norwegian government for the decision to increase support for Ukraine by $600 million this year. (...) It is very important that most of these funds will be used to strengthen Ukraine's air defense, which is our highest priority to protect lives. We appreciate Norway's continued support, understanding of our urgent needs and readiness to stand by us at a crucial time
Recall
Norway's Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre has announced that his country will allocate billions for new air defense systems for Ukraine due to the urgent need for help against Russian missile and drone attacks.