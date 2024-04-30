ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM

Exclusive
March 1, 01:58 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Norway to allocate over $600 million to support Ukraine

Norway to allocate over $600 million to support Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 89531 views

Norway will increase its support to Ukraine by NOK 7 billion ($600 million) in 2024, of which NOK 6 billion will be allocated to air defense and NOK 1 billion to other civilian support, bringing the total amount of Norwegian assistance to Ukraine in 2024 to NOK 22 billion.

Norway will increase its support for Ukraine by NOK 7 billion in 2024. This is more than 600 million dollars. This was reported by VG, and reported by UNN.

Details

As explained by Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre, 6 billion kroner of this amount will be spent mainly on air defense. Another billion will be spent on other civilian support. 

Thus, the total amount of Norwegian aid to Ukraine will reach 22 billion kroner in 2024.

Norway allocates $13.7 million for maintenance of Leopard tanks for Ukraine26.04.24, 15:50 • 39102 views

Ine Eriksen Søreide , Chair of the Norwegian Parliament's Foreign Affairs Committee, emphasized that increased support is absolutely necessary and absolutely right.

Addendum

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has already thanked Norway for its contribution to the support of the Defense Forces on his page in X.

I am grateful to the Norwegian government  for the decision to increase support for Ukraine by $600 million this year. (...) It is very important that most of these funds will be used to strengthen Ukraine's air defense, which is our highest priority to protect lives. We appreciate Norway's continued support, understanding of our urgent needs and readiness to stand by us at a crucial time

- the head of state said. 

Recall

Norway's Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre has announced that his country will allocate billions for new air defense systems for Ukraine due to the urgent need for help against Russian missile and drone attacks.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

WarPolitics

