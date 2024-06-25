Norway has decided to create a strategic grain reserve in case of war or climate change

Norway will create a strategic grain reserve, which is planned to be used in the event of a deterioration in the situation due to war, pandemic or climate change. This is reported by Associated Press, reports UNN.

Details

In particular, the Norwegian government has already signed an agreement with four private companies, which provides for the storage of 30 thousand tons of grain in 2024 and 2025 in the existing capacities of the companies at facilities throughout the country.

It is noted that companies themselves "can freely invest in new capacities and independently decide where they want to store grain for emergencies, but they must provide grain for the state if necessary.

There should be an additional level of security in case of serious disruptions in the international trading system or a drop in national production - - emphasizes the Minister of Agriculture and food of Norway Slagswold Vedum.

The publication adds that the Norwegian authorities plan to sign additional contracts in order to have about 82.5 thousand tons of grain in storage facilities by 2029. It is estimated to be enough to provide for Norway's 5.6 million population within three months.

Addition

After World War II, Norway already had similar strategic grain reserves in the 1950s. However, in 2002, the country closed grain storage facilities due to lack of demand.

