Only a few North Korean officers understand russian - Center for Countering Disinformation
Kyiv • UNN
Most DPRK officers do not understand Russian, according to the Center for Countering Disinformation. The information about the training of 100,000 DPRK troops for Ukraine is considered fiction by the Center for Countering Disinformation.
Most of the DPRK officers do not understand russian. This was reported by the Head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council Andriy Kovalenko, UNN reports.
Less than 1% of the career officers of the Chinese army speak russian. It is important to understand this in order to analyze the possibility of involving these military personnel in the actions of the russian army in the future
In addition, Kovalenko noted that "the information about the training of 100,000 DPRK troops and their deployment on the territory of Ukraine, which appeared in the media, is currently fiction.
Recall
Recently, the American Institute for the Study of War reportedthat "several thousand" North Korean infantrymen are undergoing training in russia, suggesting that they could be deployed to the front in Ukraine or in the border regions of Russia by the end of 2024.
