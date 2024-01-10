No pressure from partners so far, no signals heard - President on the threat of war freeze

There is no pressure from Ukrainian partners to stop protecting Ukraine. The allies are not yet officially ready to give appropriate signals. At least, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has not heard them personally. Zelensky said this during a joint press conference with Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda, an UNN correspondent reports.

There is no pressure from our partners to stop our defense. I would not say cessation of hostilities. Still, is our defense. As for the freezing of the conflict, there is no talk of it yet. There are different voices. I have heard, read and know about it in the media. There are different voices and different discussions. I think that our partners are not yet officially ready to give us the appropriate signals. At least, I have not heard them personally - Zelensky said.

Addendum

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba reports that Ukraine's allies are not asking Kyiv to negotiate with Russia to freeze a full-scale war.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Putin is not interested in peace.