No pollutants found in water used by residents of Brovary community - mayor

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

March 1, 02:54 AM
Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

March 1, 03:27 AM
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

March 1, 03:40 AM
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

March 1, 04:00 AM
russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

March 1, 04:55 AM
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM
No pollutants found in water used by residents of Brovary community - mayor

No pollutants found in water used by residents of Brovary community - mayor

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 14700 views

The mayor of Brovary said that the water quality of the Desna River is within normal limits. The relevant services are constantly monitoring, no pollutants have been detected, and the situation is under control.

The water quality of the Desna River is within normal limits for the residents of Brovary community. The relevant services are keeping the situation under control. This was reported by Brovary Mayor Ihor Sapozhko on his  Telegram channel, UNN reports.

The mayor of Brovary noted that people are naturally concerned about the information about possible contamination of the Desna River, from which the community receives water, but the relevant services are monitoring the situation.

"According to the head of Brovaryteplovodoenergia, Hryhoriy Holubovsky, its condition is fully compliant with the standards. The relevant services are constantly monitoring the water in the Desna, and no pollutants have been detected so far.

Our utility companies also keep in touch with their colleagues from Chernihiv region. Today, the indicators are also within normal limits. The situation is under constant control of the relevant services and laboratory facilities," wrote Ihor Sapozhko.

The mayor added that there is no reason to worry and asked people not to trust rumors, but only official sources of information.

Recall

On August 28, Vyshhorod Mayor Oleksiy Momot statedthat toxic substances flowing from Russia were found in the Desna River. However, he later deleted the post.

The same day, Kyiv RMA reported that the State Environmental Inspectorate of the Capital District did not find any exceedance of the maximum permissible concentrations of organic and mineral substances in the Desna River within the Kyiv region. Residents of the region were still advised not to use water from the river, swim or fish.

On August 29, the acting head of the State Ecological Inspectorate of Ukraine, Ihor Zubovych, reportedthat the State Ecological Inspectorate was working in an enhanced mode on the water bodies of Kyiv region, there was no pollution and the water quality was in compliance with the standards.

Zakhar Podkidyshev

Zakhar Podkidyshev

SocietyKyiv region

