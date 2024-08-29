No pollutants found in water used by residents of Brovary community - mayor

The water quality of the Desna River is within normal limits for the residents of Brovary community. The relevant services are keeping the situation under control. This was reported by Brovary Mayor Ihor Sapozhko on his Telegram channel, UNN reports.

The mayor of Brovary noted that people are naturally concerned about the information about possible contamination of the Desna River, from which the community receives water, but the relevant services are monitoring the situation.

"According to the head of Brovaryteplovodoenergia, Hryhoriy Holubovsky, its condition is fully compliant with the standards. The relevant services are constantly monitoring the water in the Desna, and no pollutants have been detected so far.

Our utility companies also keep in touch with their colleagues from Chernihiv region. Today, the indicators are also within normal limits. The situation is under constant control of the relevant services and laboratory facilities," wrote Ihor Sapozhko.

The mayor added that there is no reason to worry and asked people not to trust rumors, but only official sources of information.

Recall

On August 28, Vyshhorod Mayor Oleksiy Momot statedthat toxic substances flowing from Russia were found in the Desna River. However, he later deleted the post.

The same day, Kyiv RMA reported that the State Environmental Inspectorate of the Capital District did not find any exceedance of the maximum permissible concentrations of organic and mineral substances in the Desna River within the Kyiv region. Residents of the region were still advised not to use water from the river, swim or fish.

On August 29, the acting head of the State Ecological Inspectorate of Ukraine, Ihor Zubovych, reportedthat the State Ecological Inspectorate was working in an enhanced mode on the water bodies of Kyiv region, there was no pollution and the water quality was in compliance with the standards.