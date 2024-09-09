No plans to apply blackout schedules in Ukraine on Tuesday
Kyiv • UNN
NPC Ukrenergo has reported that no blackouts are expected in Ukraine on September 10. The power company urges Ukrainians to conserve electricity and not to turn on several powerful appliances at the same time.
Tomorrow, September 10, no power outage schedules are expected in Ukraine. This was stated by NPC Ukrenergo, UNN reports.
Details
No restrictive measures are expected tomorrow, September 10
At the same time, power engineers are asking Ukrainians to conserve electricity during the day. In addition, the company asks not to turn on several powerful electrical appliances at the same time.
Recall
Energy Minister Herman Galushchenko says that Ukraine will get through the winter in normal power supply mode, unless there are critical Russian strikes.