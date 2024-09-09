No plans to apply blackout schedules in Ukraine on Tuesday

Tomorrow, September 10, no power outage schedules are expected in Ukraine. This was stated by NPC Ukrenergo, UNN reports.

Details

No restrictive measures are expected tomorrow, September 10 - Ukrenergo said in a statement.

At the same time, power engineers are asking Ukrainians to conserve electricity during the day. In addition, the company asks not to turn on several powerful electrical appliances at the same time.

Recall

Energy Minister Herman Galushchenko says that Ukraine will get through the winter in normal power supply mode, unless there are critical Russian strikes.