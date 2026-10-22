"No Naughtiness" — Media Show Kim Kardashian’s Sexiest Halloween Looks

Kim Kardashian. Photo: TMZ

Right after celebrating Kim Kardashian’s 46th birthday, TMZ drew attention to something no less fascinating than her glamorous photos: her most iconic Halloween costumes, which she has showcased over the years, reports UNN.

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The publication notes that Mermaid, Cher, and looks from the film "Clueless" are just a small part of Kim Kardashian’s impressive collection of Halloween costumes.

In 2022, she went all out by transforming into Mystique from Marvel’s "X-Men" universe: signature blue makeup covering her entire body, bright red hair, and a revealing look that left almost nothing to the imagination!

And last year, she was joined by her daughter North West, who recreated the looks of TikTokers Pink Cardigan and Jay Guapo.

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