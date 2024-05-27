No national blackouts planned for tomorrow - Ukrenergo

On Tuesday, May 28, no power outages are expected in the country. This is reported by Ukrenergo, UNN reports.

Details

No outages are expected on May 28. If the situation in the power system changes, we will inform you additionally about the application of consumption restriction measures - the statement said.

Recall

Today, on May 27, hourly outage schedules are in effect for industrial and residential consumers in all regions of Ukraine from 06:00 to 24:00.