No national blackouts planned for tomorrow - Ukrenergo
Kyiv • UNN
According to Ukrenergo, no power outages are expected in Ukraine on May 28, but emergency measures may be announced if the situation in the power system changes.
Details
No outages are expected on May 28. If the situation in the power system changes, we will inform you additionally about the application of consumption restriction measures
Recall
Today, on May 27, hourly outage schedules are in effect for industrial and residential consumers in all regions of Ukraine from 06:00 to 24:00.