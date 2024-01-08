No more than 5-7%: the expert announced how much food prices may rise in January-February

Today, there is no evidence to suggest a rapid rise in food prices. However, prices may rise by 5%-7% due to the influence of the seasonal factor affecting dairy products, meat products and vegetable crops. This opinion was expressed in a commentary to UNN by Denys Marchuk, Deputy Chairman of the All-Ukrainian Agrarian Council.

Details

According to Marchuk, there is no evidence to suggest a rapid rise in food prices.

"There will be no sharp rise in prices (for food - ed.) because there are no facts that would lead to a price increase. Inflation is under control. The only thing that can partially affect prices is the hryvnia/dollar exchange rate," Marchuk said.

He added that exchange rate fluctuations could also affect imported products.

"There are no internal factors of price increase. The only factor is seasonality: storage of vegetables and electricity. On average, in January-February, prices are expected to rise by no more than 5-7%," said Marchuk.

The expert noted that prices for vegetables, milk, and meat products may rise.

"The vegetable group, because of the seasonality factor. Milk is also going up in price because it's off-season, and, accordingly, there is a large deficit from households. There is a demand for it (milk - ed.), and it is very difficult to meet this demand. Well, and meat products. There is also the seasonality factor. It is related to the war and the need to procure fodder, which also needs to be maintained," Marchuk summarized.

Recall

According to estimates, this year's New Year's Eve dinner in 2014 cost Ukrainians 8.4% more than last year.