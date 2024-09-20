No longer dependent on power outages: Brovary completes installation of autonomous traffic lights in Brovary

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 108880 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 112930 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 183068 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 145854 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 148031 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 140842 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 190211 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112233 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 179898 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104873 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Zelenskyy calls Macron after events in White House, now speaks to Rutte - Financial Times

Zelenskyy calls Macron after events in White House, now speaks to Rutte - Financial Times

February 28, 08:14 PM • 50426 views
The US stops funding the restoration of Ukraine's energy system: what's going on

The US stops funding the restoration of Ukraine's energy system: what's going on

February 28, 08:20 PM • 38898 views
Zelensky canceled his speech at a prestigious American institute

Zelensky canceled his speech at a prestigious American institute

February 28, 08:35 PM • 67641 views
Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

February 28, 10:53 PM • 39715 views
Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

February 28, 11:39 PM • 35572 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 183068 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 190211 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 179898 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 207075 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 195704 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 146125 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 145684 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 150085 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 141222 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 157853 views
Actual
No longer dependent on power outages: Brovary completes installation of autonomous traffic lights in Brovary

No longer dependent on power outages: Brovary completes installation of autonomous traffic lights in Brovary

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 12445 views

Brovary is nearing the end of installing autonomous power supplies at all traffic lights in the city. This will ensure their operation during power outages, with the project costing about UAH 2 million.

Brovary, Kyiv Oblast, is nearing the end of equipping all traffic lights in the city with autonomous power supplies so that their operation does not depend on power outages. Installation work is currently underway at eight traffic lights. This was reported by the mayor of Brovary, Ihor Sapozhko, in a comment to UNN.

The equipment for alternative power supply of traffic lights worth about two million hryvnias has already been purchased in accordance with the tender procedure. We are currently in the process of assembling and installing the equipment across the city. As of today, 18 traffic light facilities have been equipped with alternative power sources, and eight more are in the process of being installed,

- said Ihor Sapozhko.

Details

The mayor of Brovary remindedthat the first traffic light facility was equipped with an autonomous source of energy back in December 2022. At that time, solar panels with batteries and an inverter were installed at one of the busiest intersections in the city: Kyivska, Vyacheslav Chornovil, and Heroiv Ukrayiny streets. The cost of the work was about UAH 365 thousand.

In June and July of this year, according to Ihor Sapozhko, inverters and batteries were installed at the intersections of Kyivska and Chornykh Zaporozhets, Kyivska and Yaroslav Mudryi, Kyivska and Symon Petliura, Kyivska and Heroiv Ukrayiny, Kyivska and Taras Shevchenko streets.

The estimated cost for each of these facilities was about UAH 80 thousand.

The police told how they will regulate intersections in the conditions of power outages and broken traffic lights12.06.24, 15:26 • 13758 views

Zakhar Podkidyshev

Zakhar Podkidyshev

SocietyTechnologiesKyiv region
ukraineUkraine
brovaryBrovary
kyivKyiv

Contact us about advertising