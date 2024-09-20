No longer dependent on power outages: Brovary completes installation of autonomous traffic lights in Brovary

Brovary, Kyiv Oblast, is nearing the end of equipping all traffic lights in the city with autonomous power supplies so that their operation does not depend on power outages. Installation work is currently underway at eight traffic lights. This was reported by the mayor of Brovary, Ihor Sapozhko, in a comment to UNN.

The equipment for alternative power supply of traffic lights worth about two million hryvnias has already been purchased in accordance with the tender procedure. We are currently in the process of assembling and installing the equipment across the city. As of today, 18 traffic light facilities have been equipped with alternative power sources, and eight more are in the process of being installed, - said Ihor Sapozhko.

Details

The mayor of Brovary remindedthat the first traffic light facility was equipped with an autonomous source of energy back in December 2022. At that time, solar panels with batteries and an inverter were installed at one of the busiest intersections in the city: Kyivska, Vyacheslav Chornovil, and Heroiv Ukrayiny streets. The cost of the work was about UAH 365 thousand.

In June and July of this year, according to Ihor Sapozhko, inverters and batteries were installed at the intersections of Kyivska and Chornykh Zaporozhets, Kyivska and Yaroslav Mudryi, Kyivska and Symon Petliura, Kyivska and Heroiv Ukrayiny, Kyivska and Taras Shevchenko streets.

The estimated cost for each of these facilities was about UAH 80 thousand.

