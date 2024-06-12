The police told how they will regulate intersections in the conditions of power outages and broken traffic lights

Due to power outages and traffic lights being switched off, the police are developing measures to regulate intersections. The first deputy head of the patrol police department, Oleksiy Biloshytsky, said this during a telethon, according to a correspondent of UNN.

He said that the power outage affects the regulation of intersections, as traffic lights are turned off.

Of course, all intersections are equipped with road signs that regulate the order of traffic. However, large intersections with heavy traffic require additional attention. Therefore, a set of measures has been planned and is being implemented to regulate the most important intersections in regional centers to reduce traffic congestion - he said.

According to him, Kyiv has identified 55 intersections that can be regulated during power outages. Other cities have also analyzed the situation.

He noted that it will not be possible to regulate all intersections manually, so drivers should pay special attention to the rules and the order of passage.

Biloshitsky also said that a number of measures are being taken to automate traffic lights, which can be connected to generators or alternative power sources.

The police representative noted that pedestrians should also take additional measures for their own safety.

It is now important to mark yourself on the road in the dark by adding reflective elements to your clothing. A pedestrian in dark clothing is almost invisible on the road at night. Therefore, if you cannot find reflective elements, you should wear white or yellow clothes - He said.

According to him, a pedestrian in light-colored clothing can be seen 50-70 meters away, and light-reflecting elements allow drivers to see a pedestrian 120-130 meters away.

