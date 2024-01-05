No enemy troop concentrations are observed near Kharkiv region: Syniehubov on the possibility of a second Russian offensive

ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 93017 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 110797 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 140547 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 137924 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 176389 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 171680 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 283047 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178215 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167216 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148839 views

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

March 2, 05:19 AM • 106918 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

March 2, 05:34 AM • 87780 views
Shelling in Kherson region: one person killed, 10 wounded

March 2, 06:19 AM • 40227 views
Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

March 2, 07:01 AM • 62336 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 49462 views
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

11:46 AM • 93017 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 283047 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 250628 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 235746 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 261035 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 49462 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 140547 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 106829 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 106824 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 122920 views
No enemy troop concentrations are observed near Kharkiv region: Syniehubov on the possibility of a second Russian offensive

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23770 views

The current buildup of enemy forces near Kharkiv does not indicate an imminent offensive, but the government remains vigilant.

There is no accumulation of enemy troops near the Kharkiv region, which indicates that the enemy is not currently preparing for a second offensive in this direction. However, the situation can change at any time, said the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Syniehubov during a briefing, according to a correspondent of UNN.

We are not currently observing or recording any accumulations. Again, the situation has not changed along the entire border line. However, we are still monitoring everything online, and our military is taking all the necessary measures to be ready for any developments. We clearly understand that the enemy has not abandoned its intentions to recapture the territories it lost during the liberation in the fall of 22 and its plans for the city of Kharkiv, for occupation. Therefore, we must be prepared for this

- Syniehubov said.

Details

Recently, The Telegraph reported, citing its own sources, that Ukraine is likely preparing to resume a Russian offensive near Kharkiv. "The possible start date is January 15," the article said.

However, Oleh Syniehubov explained that "in order to talk about the enemy's plans for any offensive, it must concentrate units in one direction or another." However, there is currently no such concentration, so there is no objective reason to believe that the enemy will attempt to take Kharkiv and the region again in the near future.

Recall 

Russian troops shelled 15 localities in Kharkiv region yesterday. The night before, the enemy launched a rocket attack on the village of Liptsy, and at night fired on Vovchansk. There were no casualties.

Prosecutor General's Office: Russians fired 33 times at Kharkiv with missiles and "Shaheds" in less than two weeks04.01.24, 15:41 • 22878 views

Anna Onishchenko

War

