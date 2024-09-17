ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 108831 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 112886 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 182993 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 145815 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 148013 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 140831 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 190173 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112230 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 179870 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104869 views

Kyiv warned of air pollution: possible negative impact on health

Kyiv warned of air pollution: possible negative impact on health

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 18084 views

In Kyiv, the concentration of nitrogen dioxide in the air has been exceeded. Critical levels of pollution are expected on September 18-19, but the situation should improve from September 20 due to changes in weather conditions.

As of September 17, the average daily content of nitrogen dioxide in the capital exceeds the maximum permissible concentrations. On September 18-19, the indicator will exceed the critical level, which can negatively affect people's health, the  Hydrometeorological Center reported, according to UNN.  

According to the data of the stationary observation points of the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center for atmospheric air on September 17, 2024, the average daily content of nitrogen dioxide in Kyiv exceeds the maximum permissible concentrations (MPC)

- , the Hydrometeorological Center said.

It is noted that during September 18-19, due to dry and warm weather, the content of nitrogen dioxide in the air will exceed the critical level of 5 maximum permissible concentrations, which can negatively affect people's health.

The Hydrometeorological Center said that warm and dry weather will contribute to the accumulation of other pollutants (sulfur dioxide and formaldehyde) in the surface air layer.

“On September 20-22, the north wind and lower temperatures at night and in the morning will contribute to a gradual decrease in the concentration of pollutants,” the Hydrometeorological Center added.

Recall 

As of the morning of September 17, low levels of air pollution were recorded in Kyivdespite warnings of possible deterioration due to a fire in the Vyshgorod district.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

SocietyKyivHealth

