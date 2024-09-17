Kyiv warned of air pollution: possible negative impact on health

As of September 17, the average daily content of nitrogen dioxide in the capital exceeds the maximum permissible concentrations. On September 18-19, the indicator will exceed the critical level, which can negatively affect people's health, the Hydrometeorological Center reported, according to UNN.

According to the data of the stationary observation points of the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center for atmospheric air on September 17, 2024, the average daily content of nitrogen dioxide in Kyiv exceeds the maximum permissible concentrations (MPC) - , the Hydrometeorological Center said.

It is noted that during September 18-19, due to dry and warm weather, the content of nitrogen dioxide in the air will exceed the critical level of 5 maximum permissible concentrations, which can negatively affect people's health.

The Hydrometeorological Center said that warm and dry weather will contribute to the accumulation of other pollutants (sulfur dioxide and formaldehyde) in the surface air layer.

“On September 20-22, the north wind and lower temperatures at night and in the morning will contribute to a gradual decrease in the concentration of pollutants,” the Hydrometeorological Center added.

Recall

As of the morning of September 17, low levels of air pollution were recorded in Kyivdespite warnings of possible deterioration due to a fire in the Vyshgorod district.