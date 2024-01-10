Night shelling of Kharkiv: enemy hits children's health camp
Kyiv • UNN
Kharkiv was shelled by Russians who targeted an empty children's camp, causing destruction but no casualties.
At night, Russians shelled Kharkiv again. This time, according to Mayor Igor Terekhov, the target of the attack was a children's camp - fortunately, it is now empty, UNN reports .
"As for the night shelling. They hit a children's health camp on the outskirts of the city. There were two arrivals. Several buildings were damaged, but fortunately, there were no casualties. Because the camp is empty.
I emphasize that this is a completely civilian facility. So our enemy has once again confirmed that he is a pure terrorist," Terekhov wrote on his Telegram channel.