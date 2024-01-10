Night shelling of Kharkiv: enemy hits children's health camp

At night, Russians shelled Kharkiv again. This time, according to Mayor Igor Terekhov, the target of the attack was a children's camp - fortunately, it is now empty, UNN reports .

"As for the night shelling. They hit a children's health camp on the outskirts of the city. There were two arrivals. Several buildings were damaged, but fortunately, there were no casualties. Because the camp is empty.

I emphasize that this is a completely civilian facility. So our enemy has once again confirmed that he is a pure terrorist," Terekhov wrote on his Telegram channel.