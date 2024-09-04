Night shelling in Mykolaiv region: enemy damages houses and infrastructure

Residential buildings and infrastructure were damaged in Mykolaiv region as a result of night shelling. This was reported by the head of the Mykolaiv RMA Vitaliy Kim, according to UNN.

Details

According to the district military administrations and the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in Mykolaiv region, several attacks were registered in Mykolaiv district over the past day.

On the morning of September 3 at 10:25 a.m., the water area of the Ochakiv community was under artillery fire. There were no casualties.

In the evening of the same day, at 16:05 and 16:45, the enemy used FPV drones, and at 20:00, they shelled the Kutsurubska community with artillery. As a result of the attacks in Dmytrivka village, a residential building, an outbuilding and a car were damaged. A power line was damaged in the village of Solonchaky, but has been restored. A dry grass fire broke out in an open area and was quickly extinguished by firefighters. No injuries were reported.

