New OSCE head to arrive in Ukraine next week

The new chairman of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) , Jan Borg, will visit Ukraine next week. This was reported by The Times of Malta, UNN .

Details

According to him, during its chairmanship, Malta will continue to demand the full, unconditional and immediate withdrawal of russian troops from the entire territory of Ukraine within its internationally recognized borders.

I will be visiting Kyiv next week to demonstrate our unwavering support for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity - Borg said.

He also emphasized that he strongly condemns russia's intensified attacks on Ukraine in recent weeks.

Addendum

It is noted that in the presence of Russian and Ukrainian diplomats, Borg emphasized that Malta's priority in the OSCE is "an unequivocal commitment to keep russia's illegal aggressive war against Ukraine at the top of the OSCE agenda.

Let's do everything we can to break the chain of incessant violence, pain and suffering that we see not only in this war, but in conflicts around the world. Let us stop all deliberate destruction of vital infrastructure and civilian deaths. Let us stop the normalization of this callous indifference to human life - Borg summarized.

For reference

On January 1, 2024, Malta began its one-year chairmanship of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) after Russia blocked the organization's functioning for months and the approval of the Estonian chairmanship.

Recall

Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said that in order to save the OSCE from complete collapse and disintegration, it should be re-established without Russia, or a way should be found to exclude Russia from the organization.