New French Foreign Minister plans to visit Kyiv - media

The new French Foreign Minister Stephane Sejourne will arrive on an official visit to Kyiv, UNN reports citing Le Figaro.

The new head of French diplomacy is to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Initially, a visit by Sejourne's predecessor, Catherine Colonna, was planned, but she left her post during a personnel reshuffle.

