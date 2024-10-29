New details of Shabunin's case: media published a witness interrogation report confirming that the activist is evading service.

$41.320.06
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
April 3, 07:36 PM • 20845 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 114886 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 173292 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 108956 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 345134 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 174345 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 145446 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 196286 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM • 125048 views

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM • 108224 views

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Very important steps and a very important operation: Zelenskyy heard a report on the situation on the border with Sumy region

April 3, 05:34 PM • 12481 views

In Russia, a woman was almost sucked into an open manhole during heavy rain

April 3, 05:45 PM • 11061 views

In Myanmar, the death toll from the earthquake has risen to 3,145, and there may be more

April 3, 06:00 PM • 9138 views

Forbidden love: US government bans its employees in China from having intimate relationships with locals

April 3, 06:18 PM • 8614 views

South Korea allocated 100 million dollars in aid to Ukraine - Ministry of Foreign Affairs

April 3, 06:22 PM • 8212 views
“Mommy's achievements”: The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

April 3, 03:43 PM • 88346 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market
Exclusive

April 3, 03:18 PM • 114886 views

Not all have become cheaper: prices for medicines not included in the Ministry of Health's list have increased in Ukraine

April 3, 01:03 PM • 161373 views
Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ihor Terekhov

Oleh Syniehubov

Andrii Sybiha

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Kharkiv

France

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 22654 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 25319 views

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM • 39209 views

"The Simpsons" will be renewed for 4 more seasons

April 3, 12:01 PM • 47742 views

New trailer for "Jurassic World: Rebirth" released: Scarlett Johansson to appear in the franchise for the first time

April 3, 10:44 AM • 136278 views
Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

New details of Shabunin's case: media published a witness interrogation report confirming that the activist is evading service

Kyiv • UNN

 • 13821 views

New details of Shabunin's case: media published a witness interrogation report confirming that the activist is evading service.

New details of Shabunin's case: media published a witness interrogation report confirming that the activist is evading service

The media published the protocol of interrogation of a witness in the criminal case of anti-corruption activist Vitaliy Shabunin regarding his evasion from military service and forgery of documents. This testimony confirms the facts of violations by Shabunin, writes Law and Business, reports UNN.

In particular, the SBI questioned journalist Volodymyr Boyko. He serves in the same TRO brigade as Shabunin and the founder of the charity foundation, Dmytro Sherembey.

“In order to fictitiously enlist Shabunin V.V., changes were made retroactively to the order of the commander of the military unit A7376 (on the military unit) of 25.02.2022. At the same time, Shabunin did not take the military oath,” the protocol says.

According to the military, in 2022-2023, Shabunin and Sherembey served fictitiously, receiving a salary and a monthly bonus of 30 thousand UAH for performing combat missions. However, they transferred part of the money to the commander of the unit for evading service and living at home. Thus, in 2022 alone, Shabunin received a cash allowance “for the performance of tasks” in the amount of UAH 584 thousand.

Shabunin and Sherembey are connected by the NGO Anti-Corruption Action Center, which they founded in 2012. According to Boyko, at first they organized paid rallies for pharmaceutical companies and provided services for cashing in money. Later, the Prosecutor General's Office opened a case on the theft of $2.5 million in funds allocated by the US government for the certification of prosecutors using the AntAC's accounts.

In general, the interrogation report contains a number of evidences that indicate Shabunin's absence from military service. For example, in the summer of 2022, he appeared in Zaporizhzhia, and later took advantage of his friendly relations with the NACP leadership, which signed letters about his fake business trips.

Thus, the anti-corruption activist permanently resided in Kyiv, where he was often spotted in restaurants. At the same time, despite his alleged service in 2022, he declared income from business activities in the amount of more than UAH 1.5 million, and in 2023 - more than UAH 2.2 million.

At the same time, the interrogation report describes the details of how Shabunin appropriated a 2005 Nissan Pathfinder car imported from abroad as humanitarian aid for the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Also, according to the witness, the anti-corruption activist used his fictitious service in the army to suspend the consideration of an old criminal case about his beating of a journalist in 2017.

Earlier, the TRO Force Command appealed to the SBI with a request to prosecute the commander of the military unit where Shabunin “served” for providing him with illegal business trips and payments.

The SBI is investigating a number of criminal cases against Shabunin, including mobilization evasion, forgery of NAPC documents, illegal use of humanitarian aid, and misappropriation of a Nissan Pathfinder jeep that volunteers had donated to the Armed Forces.

According to media reports, many other journalists and anti-corruption activists are evading military service. Among them are Orest Rudyi, husband of AntAC co-founder Daria Kaleniuk, journalists Yuriy Nikolov and Yuriy Butusov, head of the DEJURE Foundation Mykhailo Zhernakov, editor-in-chief of the Chesno movement Oleksandr Salizhenko, and editor-in-chief of NV Vitaliy Sych.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

PoliticsCrimes and emergencies
State Bureau of Investigation of Ukraine
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine
Kyiv
