What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Neizhpapa held an online meeting with the Commander of the Norwegian Navy: they discussed the military needs of Ukraine

Neizhpapa held an online meeting with the Commander of the Norwegian Navy: they discussed the military needs of Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 27799 views

The Commander of the Ukrainian Navy, Vice Admiral Oleksiy Neizhpapa, met with Rear Admiral Oliver Berdal of the Norwegian Navy to discuss the security situation in the Azov-Black Sea region and the military needs of the Ukrainian Navy. The parties agreed to strengthen defense ties and combat capabilities.

The Commander of the Ukrainian Navy, Vice Admiral Oleksiy Neizhpapa, held an online meeting with the Commander of the Norwegian Navy, Rear Admiral Oliver Berdahl. The military discussed the security situation in the Azov-Black Sea and the military needs of the Ukrainian Navy. This was reported by the press service of the Ukrainian Navy, according to UNN.

During the meeting, the parties discussed the security situation in the Azov-Black Sea region. Particular attention was paid to the needs of the Ukrainian Navy in military assistance in view of the challenges and threats. 

Details

Neijpapa also thanked Ukraine for its strong support and one of the key roles in creating a coalition to develop the combat capabilities of the Ukrainian Navy.

In addition, during the talks, the commanders agreed to develop friendly relations to strengthen joint capabilities in the defense sector.

Recall

In mid-December last year, the United Kingdom announcedand the creation of a coalition to develop Ukraine's maritime capabilities to ensure the safety of civilian shipping and the operation of the grain corridor. 

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarPolitics

