Neizhpapa held an online meeting with the Commander of the Norwegian Navy: they discussed the military needs of Ukraine

The Commander of the Ukrainian Navy, Vice Admiral Oleksiy Neizhpapa, held an online meeting with the Commander of the Norwegian Navy, Rear Admiral Oliver Berdahl. The military discussed the security situation in the Azov-Black Sea and the military needs of the Ukrainian Navy. This was reported by the press service of the Ukrainian Navy, according to UNN.

During the meeting, the parties discussed the security situation in the Azov-Black Sea region. Particular attention was paid to the needs of the Ukrainian Navy in military assistance in view of the challenges and threats. - the Navy said.

Details

Neijpapa also thanked Ukraine for its strong support and one of the key roles in creating a coalition to develop the combat capabilities of the Ukrainian Navy.

In addition, during the talks, the commanders agreed to develop friendly relations to strengthen joint capabilities in the defense sector.

Recall

In mid-December last year, the United Kingdom announcedand the creation of a coalition to develop Ukraine's maritime capabilities to ensure the safety of civilian shipping and the operation of the grain corridor.