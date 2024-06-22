$41.340.03
ukenru
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Near Odessa, 47 men wanted to illegally cross the border at once: the state border guard service told the details of the detention

Kyiv • UNN

 • 20228 views

Yesterday, 47 people were detained near the border with Romania while trying to illegally cross the border. According to the state border service, over the past period, criminal groups have been acting more brazenly, because they are trying to bring people to the border in large groups in order to help them illegally cross the border in the future.

Near Odessa, 47 men wanted to illegally cross the border at once: the state border guard service told the details of the detention

Yesterday, June 21, 47 men who tried to illegally cross the border were detained near the border with Moldova. This information was confirmed by the state border service Andrey Demchenko on the air of the telethon, reports UNN.

Unfortunately, attempts to cross the border illegally continue. Yesterday, a large number of people were detained, whom the organizers tried to deliver to the border in order to cross it in the future. We will be able to tell you more details later, as the necessary procedural actions are currently taking place. The detention took place by border guards together with other law enforcement agencies, in particular the SBU, the state Bureau of Investigation under the procedural guidance of the prosecutor's office. The necessary investigative actions are still ongoing. We will take a break, but be sure to mention it 

Demchenko said.

He noted that over the past period, criminal groups have been acting more brazenly, because they are trying to bring people to the border in large groups in order to help them illegally cross the border in the future.

"Our operational staff is working to expose such schemes, identify organizers and accomplices. During martial law, more than 480 criminal groups were exposed that promised people assistance in illegally crossing the border," Demchenko added.

Context

Yesterday, June 21, journalist Vitaly Glagola reportedthat at 14:00 border guards together with the SBU , the state Bureau of Investigation successfully conducted a special operation on the border with Moldova, which resulted in the discovery of 5 vehicles in which there were 47 people who tried to illegally cross the border, and 7 organizers.

Recall

Border guards exposed on the train "Kiev - Uzhgorod" a man who changed into women's clothing to illegally cross the Ukrainian border.

Demchenko notedthat the man had already been detained earlier for attempting to illegally cross the border at the beginning of the month.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Crimes and emergencies
