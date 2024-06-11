NBU: since the beginning of the year, almost 95% of money transactions in Ukraine have been non-cash

In the first quarter of 2024, Ukrainians actively used non-cash operations with payment cards, making more than 1.8 billion transactions totaling almost UAH 961 billion. Most of the transactions occurred in the retail network and transfers from card to card. Writes UNN with reference to the NBU.

Statistics for the first quarter of 2024 show that Ukrainians continue to actively use non-cash transactions with payment cards. A total of 1,950.9 million transactions worth UAH 1,489. 7 billion were made, of which 1,837. 6 million transactions worth UAH 960.9 billion were non-cash.

The majority of transactions (94.2%) were non-cash, with a share of 64.5% in the total amount. Most often, non-cash transactions took place in the retail network (45.1% of the amount and 72% of the number of transactions), where 1,323. 4 million transactions were made in the amount of UAH 433.2 billion.transfers from card to card accounted for a third in the amount (32.9%) and almost a tithe in the amount (8.9%), and payment for goods and services on the internet amounted to 14.6% in the amount and 14.1% in the amount.

The infrastructure for payments is also growing: the number of active POS terminals increased by 3.5% to 464.8 thousand units. , and points of sale and provision of services that accept payment cards – by 2.7% to 473.9 thousand units. The number of issued payment cards in Ukraine reached 117.3 million units., which is 1% more than at the beginning of the year.

The number of active payment cards used for spending operations has increased by 2% since January and amounts to 52.7 million units. in March. More than half of the active cards (59.5%) are contactless, and one in four Cards is tokenized.

Recall

The National Bank of Ukraine is preparing a draft decision on limiting card transfers and introducing maximum limits for transferring money from card to card between individuals (so-called P2P, person-to-person operations).