Why do raw products become more expensive - the NBU's answer

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 73216 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 118248 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 123018 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 164949 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 165301 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 267819 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 176876 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166852 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148614 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 237842 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 100745 views
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 66775 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

04:32 AM • 39332 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

04:43 AM • 35567 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 49061 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 267819 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 237842 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 223160 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 248624 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 234733 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 118248 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 100467 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 100899 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 117397 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 118031 views
Actual
Why do raw products become more expensive - the NBU's answer

Why do raw products become more expensive - the NBU's answer

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25562 views

The National Bank of Ukraine expects food inflation to be higher in 2023 than in the previous year

Raw food prices are already being pressured by a reduction in supply due to a lack of storage and high storage costs. Along with a worse-than-expected harvest forecast, food inflation is expected to be higher than in 2023. This was reported by the NBU as a result of the discussion of the members of the Monetary Policy Committee, UNN writes.

Details

According to the institution, in December, consumer inflation remained at 5.1% yoy, while core inflation continued to slow to 4.9% yoy. "The price dynamics at the end of the year turned out to be better than the NBU's previous forecast," the NBU said.

They explained that this was due to the effects of high harvests, which restrained the growth of food prices, as well as a moratorium on raising tariffs for certain housing and communal services. The NBU also pointed out that the rather stable situation in the foreign exchange market also had an impact.

"Despite this, the fundamental price pressure remains stable," the regulator said.

Among the factors are the significant negative impact of the war, the revival of demand amid economic recovery, and the impact of labor costs. "The shortage of skilled workers in the context of significant migration and mobilization processes encourages businesses to raise wages, which is ultimately passed on to consumer prices. This is evidenced by the rather high growth rates of prices for services," the NBU said. 

It is noted that the favorable effects of temporary factors reducing inflationary pressures, such as last year's high harvests, are gradually being exhausted.

"Raw food prices are already being affected by a reduced supply of quality products due to a shortage of storage facilities and high storage costs. In addition, the NBU expects a certain decline in harvest volumes this year after last year's record yields, which were largely due to extremely favorable weather conditions. Accordingly, food inflation, while remaining moderate, is expected to be higher than last year," the NBU said.

In addition, despite the moratorium on raising certain utility tariffs, "administrative inflation will remain significant, primarily due to the planned increase in excise taxes on alcohol and tobacco products.

Taking all these factors into account, the NBU forecasts a temporary acceleration of inflation in 2024 to 8.6%. "The risks to this forecast are quite significant, given the country's high needs to maintain its defense capabilities and the growing uncertainty around international financial assistance for this and subsequent years," the NBU said.

The NBU's forecast envisages a gradual reduction in external financing, but is based on the assumption that significant amounts of aid will continue to be available. In particular, the NBU expects to receive about USD 37 billion in 2023. In particular, the NBU expects to receive about USD 37 billion in concessional loans and grants in 2013.

"However, these amounts of funding have not yet been confirmed by international partners. These delays do not currently have any direct implications for Ukraine's macrofinancial stability, given the accumulated safety margin, but they may threaten economic stability in the medium term. In addition, delays in financing are already negatively affecting the expectations of economic agents, which was reflected, in particular, in the increased demand for foreign currency," the NBU said.

External financing will slowly decline - NBU02.02.24, 13:19 • 56981 view

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

Economy
national-bank-of-ukraineNational Bank of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising