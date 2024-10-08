NBU Chief Lawyer Case: Investigators Plan to Interrogate Oleksandr Zyma

Investigators of the Pechersk Police Department in Kyiv plan to conduct a number of investigative actions in the criminal proceedings regarding the possible abuse of power and office by Oleksandr Zyma, Director of the Legal Department of the National Bank of Ukraine, including establishing the circle of victims and interrogating Zyma. This was reported by law enforcement officers in response to a request by UNN.

Based on the results of the study of the criminal proceedings, the investigator plans to conduct all necessary investigative actions, including establishing the circle of victims and interrogating them, as well as interrogating Oleksandr Zyma and Yulia Sosedka and others - said in response to the request.

Recall

At the end of December 2023, the State Bureau of Investigation opened a criminal investigation into possible abuse of office by the NBU's chief lawyer. The case concerns a letter from the National Bank to the Deposit Guarantee Fund signed by Zyma, in which he recommended that the Fund withdraw the lawsuits filed by Concord Bank against the NBU. The document referred to four lawsuits filed by the bank against the NBU, in which Concorde demanded the cancellation of fines totaling almost UAH 63.5 million. They were filed even before the National Bank decided to liquidate Concorde and put it under temporary administration. It is worth noting that Zyma, in addition to the legal department of the National Bank, also heads the Administrative Council of the Deposit Guarantee Fund.

According to Concorde co-owner Olena Sosiedka, Zima's instructions deprived the bank's shareholders of their constitutional right to a fair trial.

After more than 9 months, SBI investigators transferred the case of the National Bank's chief lawyer to the Police Department in Kyiv's Pechersk district. According to Concorde co-owner Yulia Sosedka, law enforcement officers are trying to delay the investigation. At the same time, SBI investigators have not executed the court decision to recognize Yulia Sosedka as a victim in the criminal proceedings.

Add

Earlier, security expert Serhiy Shabovta said in a commentary to UNN that Zyma has a patron, and therefore feels impunity. According to him, the National Bank's chief lawyer, Oleksandr Zyma, is a person close to NBU Governor Andriy Pyshnyi. That is why he is confident that he will not be prosecuted in accordance with the current legislation for the violations committed.

Police confirm investigation into possible abuse of power by NBU chief lawyer