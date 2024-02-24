Navalny's body was given to his mother

The body of russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, who died in prison, has been given to his mother. This was reported by his spokeswoman Kira Yarmysh, UNN reports.

Oleksiy's body was given to his mother. Many thanks to everyone who demanded this with us - Yarmysh wrote.

She added that Lyudmila Navalnaya is in Salekhard. According to her, information about the format of the funeral will be provided later. She noted that it is not yet known whether the authorities will allow Navalny's funeral to be held in the way the family wishes.

Navalny's mother threatens to bury her son in colony if she refuses secret funeral - Navalny's team