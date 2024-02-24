$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 37690 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 144376 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 87342 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 314853 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 261066 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 200074 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 236411 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 252798 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 158919 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372412 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Archive

+15°
2m/s
46%
Navalny's body was given to his mother

Kyiv • UNN

 • 26894 views

The body of russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, who died in prison, was handed over to his mother.

Navalny's body was given to his mother

The body of russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, who died in prison, has been given to his mother. This was reported by his spokeswoman Kira Yarmysh, UNN reports.

Oleksiy's body was given to his mother. Many thanks to everyone who demanded this with us

- Yarmysh wrote.

She added that Lyudmila Navalnaya is in Salekhard. According to her, information about the format of the funeral will be provided later. She noted that it is not yet known whether the authorities will allow Navalny's funeral to be held in the way the family wishes.

Navalny's mother threatens to bury her son in colony if she refuses secret funeral - Navalny's team23.02.24, 18:06 • 24441 view

Anastasia Ryabokon

Anastasia Ryabokon

News of the World
