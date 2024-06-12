NATO-Ukraine Council to discuss long-term support: at least 40 billion euros annually

At a meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Council, "Allies will discuss how to provide predictable support to Ukraine in the long term." This was stated by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg at a briefing on the eve of the ministerial meeting to be held on June 13-14, UNN reports.

Details

According to Stoltenberg, the ministers are expected to approve a plan under which NATO will lead the coordination of security assistance and training, which is "a key element of our package for Ukraine at the Washington summit, along with a long-term financial commitment.

"Allies provide 40 billion euros of military support to Ukraine annually. We must maintain this level of support as a minimum and for as long as necessary...", Stoltenberg added.

Ministers will also discuss measures to further strengthen NATO's deterrence and defense.

"Defense spending in the Alliance is on an upward trajectory," the Secretary General emphasized. At the ministerial meeting, Allies will make progress on a new Defense Industrial Pledge, which leaders are expected to endorse in Washington, to boost military production and send a signal of long-term industrial demand. Ministers will also take decisions to ensure the necessary capabilities for NATO's new defense plans, and discuss Russia's intensified campaign of hostile actions in NATO countries. The ministerial meeting also includes a meeting of the Nuclear Planning Group, where Allies will discuss the ongoing adaptation of NATO's nuclear capabilities.

Recognizing the challenging security environment, Stoltenberg reaffirmed NATO's commitment to preserve peace, prevent coercion, and deter aggression.

"We will increase our support for Ukraine, we will strengthen our defense and send a strong message of deterrence to our adversaries," he concluded.