NATO: Allies plan to buy up to 1000 Patriot missiles amid Russia's war against Ukraine

NATO members are joining forces to purchase up to 1,000 Patriot air defense missiles amid Russia's war against Ukraine. The NATO Support and Procurement Agency (NSPA) will support the coalition. This was reported by NATO spokesman Matthias Eichenlaub on social network X, UNN reports.

NATO Allies group together to buy up to 1,000 Patriot air defence missiles amid Russia’s war on Ukraine. Valued at $5,5 billion, this is one of the biggest-ever purchases by NATO’s Support & Procurement Agency (NSPA) - said the NATO spokesman.

As reported on the NSPA website, "NATO Support and Procurement Agency will support a coalition of nations, including Germany, the Netherlands, Romania and Spain, with a contract for a combined quantity of up to 1,000 Patriot™ Guidance Enhanced Missiles (GEM-T), if all options are exercised."

"The Agency awarded a production and delivery contract to COMLOG, a joint venture between Raytheon, an RTX business (NYSE: RTX), and MBDA. To support production and delivery, COMLOG will expand the production capacity of GEM-T missiles in Europe," the statement said.

This is a record: Zaluzhnyi on shooting down 10 enemy Daggers by air defense forces