Actual
National selection for Eurovision Song Contest 2024: more than 800 thousand Ukrainians have already voted, one of the contestants refused to participate

National selection for Eurovision Song Contest 2024: more than 800 thousand Ukrainians have already voted, one of the contestants refused to participate

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 30040 views

More than 800,000 Ukrainians voted for Ukraine's representative at the Eurovision Song Contest via the Diia app, but one participant withdrew his candidacy due to problems with the app's voting transparency.

Eurovision: more than 200 thousand people have voted for the favorite in the National Selection for the contest during the hour of the "Diia" app's work More than 800 thousand people have already cast their votes for the performers who will represent Ukraine at this year's Eurovision Song Contest. The poll continues, reports UNN.

Details

It is noted that more than 800 thousand people took part in the voting for the candidate at the Eurovision Song Contest after the application "Diia" was restored.

As of 13:00, 814,416 Ukrainians have already participated.

Image

Addendum Addendum

Due to a system malfunction in "Diia", one of the participants of the National Selection announced, that she was withdrawing her candidacy in the national selection for the international song contest "Eurovision 2024". In particular, Skylerr announced her desire to stop participating in the contest.

The votes could have been counted incorrectly. I understand that it's a big system, it's a glitch, and everyone has the same conditions, but again, I'm for transparent and clear voting that is in the moment. I am not interested in participating in this PR race that has developed because of this situation, "there are no winners in this marathon" are the words from my song, which are more relevant today than ever. I remain true to myself and my messages, my meanings that I and my song carry.

 - the singer wrote.

We should add that despite this statement, Skylerr will not be removed from the voting list in Diia.

Recall

Ukrainians are actively voting in the Diia app for the artist who will represent Ukraine at the Eurovision Song Contest. The voting continuesas specialists solve previous problems with the app.

"Diia" has started working: more than 600 thousand Ukrainians have already voted for the favorite in the National Selection for Eurovision04.02.24, 11:52 • 30604 views

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

CultureEvents
ukraineUkraine

