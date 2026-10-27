Natalie Portman spoke for the first time about life after the birth of her third child

Hollywood actress Natalie Portman has shared her emotions for the first time since the birth of her third child. In September, the 45-year-old star became a mother for the third time, giving birth to her first child with French music producer Tanguy Destable. E! News reports this, citing the actress's interview with Harper's Bazaar, writes UNN.

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According to Portman, the arrival of the baby brought a great deal of joy into her life and made her look at motherhood in a new way.

I am filled with wonder and joy at this enchanting little person the actress admitted.

Why Natalie Portman keeps the details of her personal life private

The star said that the birth of her third child made her think more often about the childhood of her older children—15-year-old Aleph and 9-year-old Amalia, whom she raises with her ex-husband Benjamin Millepied.

I remember how, not so long ago, they were so little, and how quickly they grew into incredible people with their own personalities, sense of humor, and ideas Portman shared.

At the same time, the actress and her partner have not yet revealed the name or other details about the newborn.

Portman also explained why she feels more comfortable living in Paris. According to her, she receives far less attention from paparazzi in France than in the United States.

The actress recalled that during her previous pregnancies in New York and Los Angeles, photographers followed her every day. In Paris, however, she managed to maintain her privacy even while expecting her third child.

Natalie Portman has become a mother for the third time – the actress has had a child with her new partner