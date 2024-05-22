ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 76184 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 106093 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 149014 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 153159 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 249709 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 173962 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165229 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148298 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 225549 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113046 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

NABU employee was searched: what is known

NABU employee was searched: what is known

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 34594 views

The SAPO prosecutor's office and the National Police conducted a search at the place of residence of the current NABU detective as part of an investigation into possible criminal offenses committed by NABU employees.

The current employee of the NABU – a detective of one of the Divisions at the place of residence was searched, reports UNN with reference to SAPO.

Details

SAPO provides procedural guidance in the pre-trial investigation conducted by the NABU Internal Control Department under Articles 364 and 387 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine regarding the possible commission of criminal offenses by employees of the Bureau.

The corresponding proceedings were initiated after the official note of the whistleblower – an employee of the NABU.

... no searches or investigative actions were conducted in the NABU premises at the initiative of SAPO prosecutors. In the specified criminal proceedings, a search was carried out exclusively at the place of residence of the current NABU employee – a detective of one of the divisions 

- reported in SAP.

Add

The SAPO added that the National Police of Ukraine was involved in the search due to insufficient resources of the NABU Internal Control Department. Employees of the National Police of Ukraine do not have and could not have had any access to the investigation materials of the National Bureau.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

Crimes and emergencies
national-anti-corruption-bureau-of-ukraineNational Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine

