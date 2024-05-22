NABU employee was searched: what is known

The current employee of the NABU – a detective of one of the Divisions at the place of residence was searched, reports UNN with reference to SAPO.

Details

SAPO provides procedural guidance in the pre-trial investigation conducted by the NABU Internal Control Department under Articles 364 and 387 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine regarding the possible commission of criminal offenses by employees of the Bureau.

The corresponding proceedings were initiated after the official note of the whistleblower – an employee of the NABU.

... no searches or investigative actions were conducted in the NABU premises at the initiative of SAPO prosecutors. In the specified criminal proceedings, a search was carried out exclusively at the place of residence of the current NABU employee – a detective of one of the divisions - reported in SAP.

Add

The SAPO added that the National Police of Ukraine was involved in the search due to insufficient resources of the NABU Internal Control Department. Employees of the National Police of Ukraine do not have and could not have had any access to the investigation materials of the National Bureau.