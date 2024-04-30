MPs Ivakhiv and Palytsia have not attended the meetings of the Rada for almost a year - Bihus.Info

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 95802 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 110056 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 152763 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 156563 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 252641 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174660 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165839 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148400 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 227107 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113085 views

We support Ukraine as long as it may be necessary - Starmer

March 1, 06:11 PM • 30344 views
The enemy struck a high-rise building in Zaporizhzhia, a fire broke out

March 1, 06:23 PM • 26731 views
Britain to allocate 2.26 billion pounds to Ukraine: what will the money be used for

March 1, 07:32 PM • 33731 views
Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

March 1, 08:57 PM • 26670 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM • 23831 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 252641 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 227107 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 213025 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 238711 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 225410 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 95802 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 69198 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 75709 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113359 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114235 views
MPs Ivakhiv and Palytsia have not attended the meetings of the Rada for almost a year - Bihus.Info

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 121829 views

Two MPs, Stepan Ivakhiv and Ihor Palytsia, have not attended Verkhovna Rada sessions for more than a year, citing dissatisfaction with the role of the parliament and the presence of members of the Opposition Platform - For Life party, respectively.

MPs Stepan Ivakhov and Ihor Palytsia stopped attending the Verkhovna Rada last year. Ivakhov explains that he "doesn't like the Rada," while Palytsia said that he does not attend votes on principle. This is stated in the investigation of Bihus.Info, reports UNN.

Details

Journalists contacted both representatives of the For the Future parliamentary group.

As Ivakhiv explained , the functions of the Verkhovna Rada have been reduced to "go press a button," which is "not to his liking and not to his heart.

I am a person who is used to doing something or influencing something. And since the Verkhovna Rada has turned into a "go press a button", it is not to my liking or heart

 - said the MP in a conversation with journalists. 

It is noted that in almost 5 years of being a member of parliament, Ivakhiv has co-initiated only 7 bills, of which only one has become a law. He has not attended voting in the Verkhovna Rada since August 2023, but assures that he is in Ukraine and would have come to work if he had been asked to do so.

Instead, his colleague  Ihor Palytsia says he does not attend the Rada because members of the OPFL are still there. He reminded that after the full-scale invasion, a bill was introduced to ban MPs from the OPFL from attending the Verkhovna Rada sessions.

I said that until this law passes at least the regulatory committee and is put to a vote in the hall, I will not be under the same ceiling with former members of the OPFL

- The MP explained.

According to Palytsia, he is in Ukraine and keeps in touch with voters. Meanwhile, according to Bihus.Info, the MP's relatives continue to develop their business: his son and ex-wife own hotels in an Austrian ski resort, and in Ukraine they own the Bukovel company. This company is currently building a water park near the ski slopes.

Mr. Palytsia emphasized that this is an important investment in the country, no different from a plant or factory.

Journalists emphasize that a number of MPs regularly miss parliamentary sessions. Some of them have certain objective reasons for this, while others have either disappeared altogether or are active on social media.

Recall

Last fall, it became known that part of MPs were not receiving their salariesbecause they did not attend the Verkhovna Rada sessions. 

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Politics

Contact us about advertising