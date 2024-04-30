MPs Ivakhiv and Palytsia have not attended the meetings of the Rada for almost a year - Bihus.Info

MPs Stepan Ivakhov and Ihor Palytsia stopped attending the Verkhovna Rada last year. Ivakhov explains that he "doesn't like the Rada," while Palytsia said that he does not attend votes on principle. This is stated in the investigation of Bihus.Info, reports UNN.

Journalists contacted both representatives of the For the Future parliamentary group.

As Ivakhiv explained , the functions of the Verkhovna Rada have been reduced to "go press a button," which is "not to his liking and not to his heart.

I am a person who is used to doing something or influencing something. And since the Verkhovna Rada has turned into a "go press a button", it is not to my liking or heart

- said the MP in a conversation with journalists.

It is noted that in almost 5 years of being a member of parliament, Ivakhiv has co-initiated only 7 bills, of which only one has become a law. He has not attended voting in the Verkhovna Rada since August 2023, but assures that he is in Ukraine and would have come to work if he had been asked to do so.

Instead, his colleague Ihor Palytsia says he does not attend the Rada because members of the OPFL are still there. He reminded that after the full-scale invasion, a bill was introduced to ban MPs from the OPFL from attending the Verkhovna Rada sessions.

I said that until this law passes at least the regulatory committee and is put to a vote in the hall, I will not be under the same ceiling with former members of the OPFL - The MP explained.

According to Palytsia, he is in Ukraine and keeps in touch with voters. Meanwhile, according to Bihus.Info, the MP's relatives continue to develop their business: his son and ex-wife own hotels in an Austrian ski resort, and in Ukraine they own the Bukovel company. This company is currently building a water park near the ski slopes.

Mr. Palytsia emphasized that this is an important investment in the country, no different from a plant or factory.

Journalists emphasize that a number of MPs regularly miss parliamentary sessions. Some of them have certain objective reasons for this, while others have either disappeared altogether or are active on social media.

Last fall, it became known that part of MPs were not receiving their salariesbecause they did not attend the Verkhovna Rada sessions.