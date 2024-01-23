MP Vasylenko becomes Deputy Chair of the PACE Committee on Legal Affairs
Kyiv • UNN
Ukrainian MP Lesia Vasylenko has become the deputy chair of the PACE Committee on Legal Affairs and Human Rights. She announced this on Facebook, according to UNN.
I have just been elected Vice-Chair of the PACE Committee on Legal Affairs and Human Rights...The Legal Committee consists of 86 members and presidents of 5 political groups. It is the second most influential and largest committee in PACE (after the Political Committee)
She noted that at this session, it is the PACE Committee on Legal Affairs and Human Rights that is considering issues important for Ukraine:
- Legal and Human Rights Aspects of Russia's Aggression against Ukraine
- Is a democratic future possible for Belarus?
- Systematic torture and inhuman treatment and punishment in places of detention (in particular in the Russian Federation).
Vasylenko said that the committee has three subcommittees:
- human rights
- on artificial intelligence and human rights
- on the implementation of ECHR judgments.
"I already work in the first two subcommittees. The chairman of the Jurcom was also re-elected. Now it is Sir Richard Keane, a conservative representative of the British House of Lords. We will work in close cooperation," said Vasylenko.
Addendum
Oleksiy Honcharenko, MP and member of the Ukrainian delegation to PACE , has been elected chairman of the Committee on Migration, Refugees and Displaced Persons of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe.