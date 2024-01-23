ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
MP Vasylenko becomes Deputy Chair of the PACE Committee on Legal Affairs

MP Vasylenko becomes Deputy Chair of the PACE Committee on Legal Affairs

Ukrainian MP Lesia Vasylenko has been appointed Deputy Chair of the PACE Committee on Legal Affairs.

Ukrainian MP Lesia Vasylenko has become the deputy chair of the PACE Committee on Legal Affairs and Human Rights. She announced this on Facebook, according to UNN

I have just been elected Vice-Chair of the PACE Committee on Legal Affairs and Human Rights...The Legal Committee consists of 86 members and presidents of 5 political groups. It is the second most influential and largest committee in PACE (after the Political Committee)

- Vasylenko wrote.

She noted that at this session, it is the PACE Committee on Legal Affairs and Human Rights that is considering issues important for Ukraine:

- Legal and Human Rights Aspects of Russia's Aggression against Ukraine

- Is a democratic future possible for Belarus?

- Systematic torture and inhuman treatment and punishment in places of detention (in particular in the Russian Federation).

Vasylenko said that the committee has three subcommittees:

- human rights

- on artificial intelligence and human rights

- on the implementation of ECHR judgments.

"I already work in the first two subcommittees. The chairman of the Jurcom was also re-elected. Now it is Sir Richard Keane, a conservative representative of the British House of Lords. We will work in close cooperation," said Vasylenko.

Addendum

Oleksiy Honcharenko, MP and member of the Ukrainian delegation to PACE , has been elected chairman of the Committee on Migration, Refugees and Displaced Persons of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe.

