MP: Ukraine will strengthen food security through participation in agricultural development organization

UNN writes with reference to the message of Oleksandr Merezhko , Chairman of the Committee on Foreign Policy and Interparliamentary Cooperation, on the air of the telethon.

Details

Today, the agreement on Ukraine's accession to the International Organization for Agricultural Development was ratified.

Oleksandr Merezhko, Chairman of the Committee on Foreign Policy and Interparliamentary Cooperation, commented on the event on the Rada TV channel.

The draft law means that we ratify the international agreement on Ukraine's accession to the International Organization for Agricultural Development. This is extremely important because it will allow us to attract additional financial resources for the development of agriculture in Ukraine. It will also allow us to develop innovative technologies related to agriculture. It is also of great importance in terms of enhancing food security. Both in Ukraine and globally. In other words, Ukraine, through its participation in this important international organization, will receive additional levers and opportunities that will contribute to strengthening international food security. - He said.

Recall

The cost of demining agricultural landis ready to be covered by the government