Movement of enemy aircraft spotted over occupied Mariupol

Movement of enemy aircraft was recorded in occupied Mariupol. This was reported by the advisor to the mayor of Mariupol Petro Andriushchenko, UNN reports.

"Today we have been recording the movement of enemy aircraft over the city all day. Vuhledar, Zaporizhzhia from the direction of Eisk, Akhtarsk. It is interesting that for the first time we noticed a dark plume from Donetsk to Eisk," said Andriushchenko.

Russians are preparing Mariupol residents for terrorist attacks: possible provocations on their part