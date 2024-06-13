Mourning for the victims of the Russian missile strike in Kryvyi Rih. 9 killed and 32 wounded in enemy attack

A missile attack by Russian troops in Kryvyi Rih, Dnipro region, on June 12 killed 9 people and injured 32, including 5 children, and a day of mourning was declared in the city on June 14, the head of the city's Defense Council, Oleksandr Vilkul, said on Thursday, UNN reports.

Tomorrow, June 14, a day of mourning will be declared in Kryvyi Rih for the victims of the criminal enemy missile attack on 12.06.24 - Vilkul wrote on Telegram.

Last night, he said, an emergency rescue operation at the site of an enemy missile attack ended.

"Unfortunately, there are 9 dead, 32 wounded, including 5 children," Vilkul said.

According to him, 13 wounded were hospitalized in the city's hospitals, 5 of them in serious condition and 1 in extremely serious condition. All of them are being provided with all the necessary assistance, and doctors are fighting for their lives.

The liquidation of the aftermath of the missile attack is underway. 12 utility crews are involved.

Russia's strike on Kryvyi Rih: police received more than 40 statements from victims