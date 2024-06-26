Mostly dry weather and up to 27° C: forecast for today

In most of the territory of Ukraine, precipitation is not expected today, with the exception of short-term rains and thunderstorms in Transcarpathia, in the Carpathians and in the Far East, the air temperature will reach 27° C in the afternoon, the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center reported, UNN writes.

Details

According to the forecast of weather forecasters, on June 26 there is no precipitation, only in Transcarpathia, in the Carpathians and the far east of the country in the afternoon short-term rains, thunderstorms in some places; in the rest of the territory there is no precipitation.

The wind is northerly, south-easterly in the west of the country, 5-10 M/s.

The temperature is 12-17° at night, 22-27°during the day.

In Kyiv region

No precipitation. northerly wind, 5-10 M/S. temperature at night 12-17°, during the day 22-27°, in Kiev at night about 15°, during the day 25-27°.