Most of the unique technological spare parts for Russian missiles come from the West - Ihnat

Unfortunately, much of the high-tech components for Russian missiles come from Western countries. This was announced on the air of the national telethon by the spokesman of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Yuriy Ihnat, UNN reports.

Details

He added that after the relevant examinations, Ukraine's Western partners are immediately informed.

"Most of the unique technological spare parts come from Western countries, unfortunately. russia has the ability to obtain them in different ways.

All those remnants and surviving missiles. All of this is handed over to partners at the diplomatic level, at the state level - here are your components, here are, please, such and such countries, such and such companies, there are even all the markings here," said Yuriy Ihnat.

Add

Director of the Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise Oleksandr Ruvin saidthat the Russians are looking for ways to hide the fact that they use foreign components in the weapons they use to attack Ukraine on a daily basis.

In particular, he said, the Russians erase the name of the manufacturer or the number by which it can be identified. Therefore, in order to establish the country of origin of a particular component, special examinations have to be conducted.

At the same time, Ruvin noted that foreign partners are constantly interested in which countries the components are from in order to take appropriate measures.

"They take this painfully. They are interested in which company, whose production, when the component was produced, because in many cases the Russians erase the numbers, erase the manufacturers. And we have to use special methods that we have to conduct examinations," Ruvin said.