Moscow and the region are under attack by drones and balloons; more than 370 flights have been delayed at airports

Illustrative photo

Moscow and the region are under attack by drones and small balloons; residents of the southern districts of the capital of the Russian Federation report air defense activity, UNN reports, citing Astra.

Details

Monitoring channels write that Moscow and the region are being attacked by unmanned aerial vehicles and small balloons (MVBs); air defense is operating.

Residents of Kapotnya, Kuzminki, Lyublino, Maryino, Tsaritsyno, Chertanovo, Orekhovo-Borisovo, Tekstilshchiki, Nagatinsky Zaton and other districts report explosions; some write that they observed air defense activity.

In addition

The "Carpet" plan is in effect at all four capital airports — Vnukovo, Domodedovo, Zhukovsky and Sheremetyevo, the Federal Air Transport Agency reported.

It was previously reported that three Moscow airports — Domodedovo, Vnukovo and Zhukovsky — had been closed all night due to a UAV raid.

According to the Telegram channel "Baza", more than 370 flights were delayed at Moscow airports over the course of a day, and another 62 were canceled.

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The restrictions were introduced due to the threat of a Ukrainian drone raid. At Vnukovo, 158 flights were delayed and 38 canceled. At Sheremetyevo, 157 flights were delayed and another 11 canceled. At Domodedovo, 58 flights did not depart on time and 13 were canceled, the statement said.

Currently, restrictions on the acceptance and departure of aircraft remain in effect in the skies over the capital of the Russian Federation in order to ensure flight safety.