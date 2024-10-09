More than two thousand proposals were submitted to the draft State Budget by MPs

Preliminary, MPs have submitted 2095 proposals to the draft State Budget for 2025, MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak said, reports UNN.

Addendum

According to Roksolana Pidlasa, head of the parliamentary budget committee, the draft law on the State Budget for 2025 is scheduled to be voted on in the first reading at the end of October and voted on in the second reading and in general at the end of November.

Recall

On September 14, 2024, the Cabinet of Ministers registered in the Verkhovna Rada a draft law "On the State Budget of Ukraine for 2025".

On September 20, it was reported that Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal statedthat the government proposes to increase the budget for arms and military equipment by 65% in 2025, which amounts to an additional UAH 300 billion.