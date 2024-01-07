More than a thousand people and 930 units of equipment are working on national roads to eliminate the consequences of the bad weather

As of Sunday evening, January 7, 932 vehicles are ensuring unimpeded traffic on roads of national importance. This was announced by the head of the State Agency for Infrastructure Restoration and Development Mustafa Nayem on his Facebook page, UNN reports .

Storm warnings have been issued in most regions of Ukraine. In the western, central and eastern regions, there will be ice, sleet and snowstorms.

"Currently, 1,046 people and 932 vehicles are ensuring unimpeded traffic on national roads. Despite the deteriorating weather conditions, we are doing everything we can to keep traffic moving," Nayem wrote.

He added that on January 8, the weather is expected to deteriorate in Ukraine: ice and sleet in the southern regions, and wind gusts of 15-20 m/s in Odesa region during the day.

"We ask drivers to be careful. Do not take to the roads unless absolutely necessary. If you are planning a trip, consider the weather conditions. Use special technical equipment for such situations, such as chains or snow chains. Take a tow rope, a shovel, a gasoline canister, winter windshield washer, first aid kit, emergency stop sign, and fire extinguisher if you have a long road ahead," Nayyem warned.

Recall

On January 7, a round-the-clock Emergency Response Center was launched in Ukraine. Severe weather conditions are expected from January 7 to 9: a sharp drop in air temperature to 19-25 degrees Celsius and heavy snowfall.