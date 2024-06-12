ukenru
Actual
More than 80 thousand subscribers lost power in Ukraine due to bad weather

More than 80 thousand subscribers lost power in Ukraine due to bad weather

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 36730 views

More than 81,000 customers in 360 settlements in different regions of Ukraine are without power due to damage caused by heavy rains, thunderstorms and severe weather conditions.

Due to bad weather in Ukraine, more than 81,000 subscribers in 360 settlements have lost power, UNN reports, citing the Ministry of Energy.

As of 18:00, most consumers are without power due to severe weather conditions in Kyiv region - 305 settlements (58.8 thousand customers) are partially de-energized. The reason is damage to overhead power lines during heavy rains and thunderstorms. Power engineers are carrying out repairs and gradually reconnecting consumers

- the statement said.

Add

According to the agency, 17.1 thousand customers in 36 settlements in Chernihiv region are without electricity. In Sumy region, 2.7 thousand metering points in 15 settlements are without power. In addition, 1447 customers in Dnipropetrovska oblast have no power supply due to bad weather and technological issues. 910 families are waiting for electricity supply to be restored in Zhytomyr Oblast.

At the same time, the power company supplied power to all consumers (about 10,000) who lost power in Khmelnytsky and Cherkasy regions in the morning.

From 20:00 to 22:00: when will blackout schedules be in effect in Ukraine tomorrow12.06.24, 18:24 • 19075 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

SocietyEconomy

